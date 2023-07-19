No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. Jackpot reaches $720 million

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
16 minutes ago
X
The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold — again

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold — again. It’s now one of two national lotteries with enormous jackpots but equally enormous odds against winning them.

No ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing matched the white balls 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 and the gold Mega Ball 18.

The new jackpot is Mega Million's 7th largest-ever, the lottery said in a news release. On Monday, the nation's other big lottery game — Powerball — also went without a winner, and its jackpot now stands at an estimated $1 billion, the third-largest ever for that game.

For Mega Millions, the estimated $720 million jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday night’s drawing was an estimated $369.6 million.

The largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion won by an anonymous player in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Despite reorganization, Braves executives say little will change6h ago

Credit: Smyrna Police Department

Feds: Smyrna dad reunited with daughter after 2-year abduction to Mexico
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta man gets life for killing neighbor who knocked on wrong door
6h ago

Credit: John Spink

Dangerous heat, humidity blanket Georgia for days of stifling misery
15h ago

Credit: John Spink

Dangerous heat, humidity blanket Georgia for days of stifling misery
15h ago

NEW: Recovering Carrollton officer moves forward with forgiveness, faith, positivity
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Thai high court suspends prime minister candidate and will rule on whether he broke...
10m ago
12 MLB teams score in double digits for 1st time since 1894, when record 13 accomplished...
11m ago
'Oppenheimer' stirs up conflicted history for Los Alamos and New Mexico downwinders
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Push to 70,000: ‘Stop Cop City’ mobilizes during weekend of action
17h ago
For good or bad, Atlanta is about to become a Michelin city
16h ago
Nedra Rhone: A journey through Black history in the South
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top