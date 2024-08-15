Breaking: Georgia State Capitol being evacuated due to email threat, police say
Nation & World News

No testimony from Florida white woman accused of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Black neighbor

A white Florida woman on trial for manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her Black neighbor after a lengthy feud said she will not take the witness stand in her own defense as testimony wrapped up
Susan Lorincz, left, listens to testimony during her trial Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 in Judge Robert Hodges' courtroom in Ocala, Fla. as her Defense Attorney Amanda Sizemore also listens. (Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Susan Lorincz, left, listens to testimony during her trial Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 in Judge Robert Hodges' courtroom in Ocala, Fla. as her Defense Attorney Amanda Sizemore also listens. (Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner via AP)
By CURT ANDERSON – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

A white Florida woman on trial for manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her Black neighbor after a lengthy feud said Thursday she will not take the witness stand in her own defense as testimony wrapped up.

Susan Lorincz told Marion County Circuit Judge Robert W. Hodges that she opted not to testify after consulting her lawyers, adding that she was not coerced into the decision.

“I am not going to testify,” Lorincz said.

“You've made that decision freely and voluntarily?” the judge asked.

“Yes I have,” she replied.

With that, the defense rested after calling three expert witnesses on ballistics and crime scenes. Prosecutors finished their case Wednesday. Lorincz, 60, faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted in the June 2023 shooting 35-year-old Ajike “A.J.” Owens, her neighbor in Ocala, Florida.

The two had a long-running dispute over Owens' children — she was a mother of four — playing boisterously near Lorincz's home. The night she was shot, Owens had been pounding on Lorincz's door and yelling loudly after Lorincz allegedly threw roller skates and an umbrella at the kids, testimony showed. Lorincz fired one round from her .380-caliber handgun through the door, hitting Owens in the chest and killing her.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will give their closing arguments Friday morning, followed by jury instructions by the judge. Then the all-white panel of six jurors will begin deliberations.

“When you deliberate the case, you'll have as much time as you want,” Hodges told the jurors.

Although she did not testify, prosecutors played recorded interviews between detectives and Lorincz in which she insisted she was in fear for her life and fired the gun in self-defense. Owens' family and their attorneys have disputed that, contending Lorincz intended to harm Owens from the beginning.

The case gained national attention when protests erupted in the Black community while prosecutors debated over several weeks whether to charge Lorincz with second-degree murder or manslaughter. opting ultimately for the lesser offense.

Ocala is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Orlando in central Florida.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trial begins in case of white woman who fatally shot Black neighbor during dispute
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Officer faces murder charge in shooting of pregnant Black woman who was accused of...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

$5M lawsuit: Cobb deputies broke in, held mother at gunpoint, handcuffed children
Placeholder Image

Murder case dismissed against man charged in death of Detroit synagogue leader
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

As students return, US colleges brace for a resurgence in activism against the war in...8m ago
Harris zeroes in on high food prices as inflation plays a big role in the presidential...20m ago
The Latest: Trump to hold news conference; Harris to talk about Medicare drug price cuts21m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Cleanups at Atlanta sites of past injustice advance with federal help
Georgia website to take over Affordable Care Act enrollment from healthcare.gov
How did memorabilia from Hank Aaron’s historic homer end up at auction? Or did it?53m ago