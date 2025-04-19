Nation & World News
No sweat: Humanoid robots run a Chinese half-marathon alongside flesh-and-blood competitors

In one small step for robot-kind — thousands of them, really — humanoid robots ran alongside actual humans in a half-marathon in the Chinese capital
The Sky Project Ultra robot also known as Tien Kung Ultra crosses the finish line to win the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The Sky Project Ultra robot also known as Tien Kung Ultra crosses the finish line to win the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
BEIJING (AP) — In one small step for robot-kind — thousands of them, really — humanoid robots ran alongside actual humans in a half-marathon in the Chinese capital on Saturday.

The bipedal robots of various makes and sizes navigated the 21.1-kilometer (13.1-mile) course supported by teams of human navigators, operators, and engineers, in what event organizers say was a first. As a precaution, a divider separated the parallel courses used by the robots and people.

While flesh-and-blood participants followed conventional rules, the 20 teams fielding machines in the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon competed under tailored guidelines, which included battery swap pit stops.

The Sky Project Ultra robot, also known as Tien Kung Ultra, from the Tien Kung Team, claimed victory among the nonhumans, crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 42 seconds.

Awards were also given out for best endurance, best gait design and most innovative form.

A robot takes part in what is billed as the world's first robot half marathon during the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

A robot takes part in what is billed as the world's first robot half marathon during the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

People watch the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Spectators watch four legged robot performance after the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Sky Project Ultra robot crosses the finish line to win the world's first robot half marathon during the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Four legged robots perform before the award ceremony for the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

A robot attends the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

A robot takes part in what is billed as the world's first robot half marathon during the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

A robot loses control at the start in what is billed as the world's first robot half marathon during the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

The crew of a robot reacts as the robot loses control at the start during the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

A robot from DroidUp walks to the award ceremony after winning the second runner up position in the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

A robot takes part in what is billed as the world's first robot half marathon during the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Children react to a wheeled robot after the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Children react to four legged robots performing before the award ceremony of the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

The Sky Project Ultra robot also known as Tien Kung Ultra crosses the finish line to win the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

The Sky Project Ultra robot also known as Tien Kung Ultra is awarded the gold medal after winning the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

The team behind the Sky Project Ultra robot also known as Tien Kung Ultra celebrate after winning the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

The medal for the second runner up is seen during a ceremony for the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

A robot demonstrates a backflip after the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

