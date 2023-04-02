X

No shoe-in: Miami's Pack benched for time after shoe blowout

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Nijel Pack might need to up his shoe game

HOUSTON (AP) — Nijel Pack might need to up his shoe game.

The Miami guard was relegated to the bench for part of the second half of the Hurricanes' Final Four loss to UConn on Saturday night after busting a sneaker.

“One of my shoes that I was wearing, it ended up breaking where I couldn't tie my shoe,” he said.

Pack left the game with about 14 minutes left and was seen on the bench holding some sneakers and talking to staff as they scrambled to find a replacement.

Soon, multiple members of Miami's staff could be seen sprinting to the bench with different shoes for him to try.

Finally they found a winner and he returned to action with just under 10 minutes remaining.

Though he looked antsy on the bench as they found him a new pair, Pack said he wasn't upset with the delay.

“They were running their butts off from the locker room to the court — and we know how far of a run that is — to grab the right shoes and things like that,” he said. “So I appreciate their effort.”

Pack finished with eight points and three rebounds in 31 minutes. ___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart evaluates quarterbacks after Georgia’s first scrimmage6h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Max Fried doing ‘fine,’ but eventually will hit the injured list
8h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Linebacker Demontrae Gaston commits to Georgia Tech
50m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech secondary has strength at safety
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech secondary has strength at safety
9h ago

Credit: AP

With Max Fried hurt, Spencer Strider is the ace Braves need
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

UConn puts Final Four beatdown on Miami 72-59
12m ago
Griner concerned for American journalist held in Russia
12m ago
Butler's buzzer-beater sends San Diego State to title game
20m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top