ajc logo
X

No shocker: US tops Uruguay in World Cup qualifier, 105-71

FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Chicago Bulls coach Jim Boylen cheers on players during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Chicago. Boylen will remain as coach for USA Basketball for the next window of World Cup qualifying, coming up later this month with games against Uruguay and Colombia. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Chicago Bulls coach Jim Boylen cheers on players during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Chicago. Boylen will remain as coach for USA Basketball for the next window of World Cup qualifying, coming up later this month with games against Uruguay and Colombia. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

National & World News
By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
34 minutes ago
Things could not have gone better for USA Basketball on Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Things could not have gone better for USA Basketball on Thursday night.

John Jenkins scored 22 points on 8-for-9 shooting — including a 6-of-7 effort from 3-point range — and the U.S. had little trouble on the way to a 105-71 victory over Uruguay in a World Cup Americas Region qualifying game.

The win, combined with Puerto Rico’s win over Brazil in another qualifier Thursday, put the Americans alone atop of their qualifying group.

Langston Galloway added 18 points for the Americans, who are likely now just two wins away from qualifying for next year’s World Cup. And they did it with former U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski — the now-retired Duke coach who led the Americans to three consecutive Olympic gold medals — looking on from a courtside seat.

Coach K surely liked what he saw.

The U.S. (6-1 in qualifying) outscored Uruguay 33-13 in the second quarter to take control, that burst fueled by making 3-pointers on four consecutive possessions. The outcome was never in doubt again.

DaQuan Jeffries scored 16, Dewan Hernandez added 12 and Robert Woodard II had 11 for the Americans, who were 15 for 29 from 3-point range.

Esteban Batista and Luciano Perodi each had 14 for Uruguay (4-3), which remains firmly in the mix for a World Cup berth.

The U.S. opened the day tied with Brazil in the Group F standings; there are two groups of six teams in the Americas Region, and the top three in each group — along with the best fourth-place team — will go to the World Cup.

The Americans can’t start packing for the World Cup yet. But they can probably start thinking about what to bring.

Other than the U.S. and Brazil, Group F also includes Puerto Rico, Mexico, Uruguay and Colombia. The other group in the Americas Region, Group E, features Canada, Venezuela, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas and Panama.

Uruguay led 4-0 after 20 seconds, and that was the lone hurrah for the visitors from South America. The rest of the night was all U.S., which got its easiest win yet of this qualifying tournament.

TIP-INS

Uruguay: Santiago Vescovi finished with 10 points. He was an All-SEC player at Tennessee last season and has started 77 of his 81 games for the Volunteers in three years there. ... Batista, who turns 39 next week, was the only player on Uruguay’s roster with NBA regular-season experience. He appeared in 70 games with Atlanta between 2005 and 2007. ... Kiril Waschmann may be a familiar name to some; he was born in Spain, raised in New York and played his four years of college basketball at Iona.

USA: The Americans have now used 38 players in their seven World Cup qualifying games. ... Galloway has reached double-digits in each of his last four World Cup qualifying appearances, the longest such streak among those currently on the U.S. roster. ... The fifth qualifying window is in November, with the Americans scheduled to face Brazil on Nov. 11 and Colombia on Nov. 14. FIBA’s schedule indicates the U.S. will be the home team for those games, but no site has been announced.

UP NEXT

Uruguay: Hosts Puerto Rico on Monday.

USA: Visits Colombia on Monday.

Editors' Picks
Braves can win World Series, but they’d be among youngest teams to do it8h ago
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles
4h ago
Georgia football seeks more and more NIL support from fans
11h ago
Geoff Collins shifting substitution strategy for Georgia Tech’s defense
14h ago
Geoff Collins shifting substitution strategy for Georgia Tech’s defense
14h ago
Hawks sign forward Chris Silva to Exhibit 10 contract
3h ago
The Latest
Mills throws TD pass, Texas beat 49ers 17-0 to end preseason
16m ago
Chiefs honor Dawson, beat Packers 17-10 in preseason finale
36m ago
Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in George Floyd killing
1h ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top