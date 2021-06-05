No shirts, pants or undies needed on bike ride, just a mask

Organizers of the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride say this year's event will take place Aug. 28 and will require masks, based on the city's earlier coronavirus restrictions.

The city lifted most of its COVID-19 rules this week, citing an increase in vaccinations and a decrease in cases. But ride organizers said they hadn't had a chance to chat since the city's guidelines changed so for the time being, they're “going to stick with our initial mask guidance.” Lead organizer Wesley Noonan-Sessa said they'll keep an eye on what the city says in the next month or so.