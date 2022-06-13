BreakingNews
BREAKING: Businesses evacuated after gas line ruptures near Krog Street Market
ajc logo
X

No satisfaction: Jagger has COVID, Rolling Stones gig off

Ronnie Wood, left, Mick Jagger, center, and Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones play on stage at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, during a concert as part of their "Sixty" European tour, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Combined ShapeCaption
Ronnie Wood, left, Mick Jagger, center, and Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones play on stage at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, during a concert as part of their "Sixty" European tour, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

National & World News
36 minutes ago
The Rolling Stones have canceled their concert in Amsterdam, just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Rolling Stones canceled their concert in Amsterdam on Monday, just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

The band announced the cancelation in a statement, saying the 78-year-old Jagger tested positive “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium” on the outskirts of Amsterdam. There were no further details about his condition.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the statement said, adding that the show would be rescheduled and tickets for the concert at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena would be honored for the new date.

Some fans were already in the stadium when it was announced that the show had been scrapped.

The veteran rockers are touring Europe with a show called SIXTY to mark six decades together. Their last show was at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on June 9. The next scheduled concert is in Bern, Switzerland, on June 17.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Editors' Picks
Inside City Hall: Digging deep, yet again, into Atlanta’s pocketbook5h ago
Alpharetta judge announces retirement while being investigated
59m ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t.
6h ago
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member
51m ago
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member
51m ago
Cops: Murder suspect kills himself after agreeing to surrender at Griffin Ingles
3h ago
The Latest
Justices rule against detained immigrants seeking release
9m ago
UK moves to rewrite Brexit rules; EU threatens legal action
13m ago
Hot inflation dims likelihood Fed can achieve 'soft landing'
20m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top