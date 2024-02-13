No ruling after hearing for injunction on NCAA NIL rules ends quickly

A federal judge will rule “in short order” on a preliminary injunction requested by the states of Tennessee and Virginia to stop the NCAA from enforcing its rules governing name, image and likeness compensation for athletes.

U.S. District Judge Clifton Corker originally had a four-hour window blocked off Tuesday for the hearing in Greeneville, Tennessee. The hearing for the states' request wound up lasting less than 90 minutes.

Corker denied the states' request for a temporary restraining order last week, noting they failed to demonstrate recruits would be irreparably harmed if the temporary restraining order was not granted. But he also wrote the states were "likely to succeed on the merits of their claim" under the Sherman Act.