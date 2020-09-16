No public at Dutch Saint Nicholas party due to coronavirus

Critics see Black Pete as a racist caricature, while supporters defend him as a traditional children's character. Groups of activists from both sides of the debate often descend on the national arrival of Sinterklaas to demonstrate.

NTR has gradually altered Black Pete's appearance of Black Pete since 2014. The broadcaster said the individuals filling the role for this year's show will have “sooty” faces from clambering down chimneys to deliver gifts to children but not full blackface makeup, golden earrings or red lipstick.

The broadcaster said it makes its Sinterklaas-themed shows “for all children in the Netherlands. We do that with respect for tradition and with an eye on developments in society.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in June that his views on Black Pete had changed, although he maintained he does not believe the character is racist.

“When I meet people -- small children -- with dark skin who say, ‘I feel unbelievably discriminated against because Pete is black,’ that’s the last thing you want,” Rutte said in a debate in Parliament.

“I expect that in the coming years almost no Petes will be black,” the prime minister added. “It’s a popular culture that changes over time and under pressure from debate in society.”