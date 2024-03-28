No police charges for Taylor Swift's dad over paparazzi incident in Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — Taylor Swift’s father will not be charged over a paparazzi photographer's claim that Scott Swift assaulted him on the Sydney waterfront hours after the pop star’s Australian tour ended last month.

Photographer Ben McDonald had alleged that one of Swift's security guards forced an umbrella into his face and camera and that Scott Swift then punched him at the Neutral Bay Wharf, where the father and daughter had just come ashore from a yacht Feb. 27.

Taylor Swift’s representatives responded by accusing members of the media of aggression during the interaction.