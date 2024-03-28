Nation & World News

No police charges for Taylor Swift's dad over paparazzi incident in Sydney

Taylor Swift's father will not be charged over a photographer's claim that Scott Swift assaulted him on the Sydney waterfront hours after the pop star's Australian tour ended last month
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. A photographer told police he was punched in the face by Taylor Swift’s father on the Sydney waterfront on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, hours after the pop star’s Australian tour ended. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

25 minutes ago

SYDNEY (AP) — Taylor Swift’s father will not be charged over a paparazzi photographer's claim that Scott Swift assaulted him on the Sydney waterfront hours after the pop star’s Australian tour ended last month.

Photographer Ben McDonald had alleged that one of Swift's security guards forced an umbrella into his face and camera and that Scott Swift then punched him at the Neutral Bay Wharf, where the father and daughter had just come ashore from a yacht Feb. 27.

Taylor Swift’s representatives responded by accusing members of the media of aggression during the interaction.

Police began investigating the incident at the time and announced Wednesday that “no further police action” would be taken.

"No offences were detected, and the investigation was concluded with no further police action required,” said the statement from the New South Wales Police Force.

More than 600,000 fans saw the Australian leg of her Eras Tour at seven Australian stadium concerts.

Her tour shattered records when it reportedly surpassed $1 billion last year, and her film adaptation of the tour quickly took No. 1 at the box office and became the highest-grossing concert film to date.

