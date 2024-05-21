Nation & World News

No points from Erdogan. Turkey's leader claims Eurovision Song Contest is a threat to family values

The Turkish president has criticized the Eurovision Song Contest, accusing the annual event of allegedly encouraging “gender neutralization” and threatening the traditional family
FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint statement to the media in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, April 22, 2024. Turkey’s president took a swipe at the Eurovision Song Contest on Monday, May 20, 2024 accusing the annual event of allegedly encouraging “gender neutralization” and threatening the traditional family. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye /Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint statement to the media in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, April 22, 2024. Turkey’s president took a swipe at the Eurovision Song Contest on Monday, May 20, 2024 accusing the annual event of allegedly encouraging “gender neutralization” and threatening the traditional family. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye /Pool Photo via AP, File)
19 minutes ago

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's president took a swipe at the Eurovision Song Contest on Monday, accusing the annual event of allegedly encouraging "gender neutralization" and threatening the traditional family.

In a speech following a Cabinet meeting, Recep Tayyip Erdogan described participants at the contest as the “Trojan horses of social corruption” and said his government was right to keep Turkey out of the pan-European pop competition since 2012.

It was an apparent reference to Swiss singer Nemo who won the 68th Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month with "The Code," an operatic pop-rap ode to the singer's journey toward embracing a nongender identity. The 24-year-old singer became the first nonbinary winner of the contest that has long been embraced as a safe haven by the LGBTQ community.

“At such events, it has become impossible to meet a normal person,” claimed Erdogan, whose ruling Justice and Development Party finds its roots in Turkey’s Islamic movement and whose government has grown less tolerant of LGBTQ rights in recent years.

“We understand better how we made the right decision by keeping Turkey out of this disgraceful competition for the past 12 years,” he said.

Erdogan on Monday also decried a serious decline in birth rates in Turkey as an “existential threat” and a “disaster” for the country.

Last week, Turkey’s State Statistical Institute announced that the country’s birth rate in 2023 had dropped to 1.51 children per woman.

The Turkish leader has long called on families to have at least three children.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family Photo

KSU student killed on campus remembered as selfless, dedicated by parents2h ago

Credit: AP

TRUMP TRIAL
Round 2 of fight to remove Fani Willis from Trump Fulton case gears up

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE
Man cutting down trees electrocuted in Acworth, police say
2h ago

4 dead, 5 injured in Bartow County crash on I-75

4 dead, 5 injured in Bartow County crash on I-75

Georgia prisoner sentenced to die wants firing squad, not lethal injection
The Latest

Credit: AP

US says cyberattacks against water supplies are rising, and utilities need to do more to...
15m ago
Biden and Democrats raised $51 million in April, far less than Trump and the GOP's $76...
18m ago
2 top Penguin Random House editors leaving amid ongoing changes at publishing house
22m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From anxiety to protest to exultation, Morehouse welcomes its new graduates
Look back at Georgia’s top 2024 college commencement photos
Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide