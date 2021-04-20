'No place for you': Indian hospitals buckle amid virus surge

Bhramar Mukherjee, a biostatistician at the University of Michigan who has been tracking India’s pandemic, said India failed to learn from surges elsewhere and take anticipatory measures.

When new infections started dipping in September, authorities thought the worst of the pandemic was over. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan even declared in March that the country had entered the “endgame” — but he was already behind the curve: Average weekly cases in Maharashtra state, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, had tripled in the previous month.

Mukherjee was among those who had urged authorities to take advantage of cases being low earlier in the year to speed up vaccinations. Instead officials dithered in limiting huge gatherings during Hindu festivals and refused to delay ongoing elections in the eastern West Bengal state, where experts fear that large, unmasked crowds at rallies will fuel the spread of the virus.

Now India's two largest cities have imposed strict lockdowns, the pain of which will fall inordinately on the poor. Many have already left major cities, fearing a repeat of last year, when an abrupt lockdown forced many migrant workers to walk to their home villages or risk starvation.

New Delhi, the capital, is rushing to convert schools into hospitals. Field hospitals in hard-hit cities that had been abandoned are being resuscitated. India is trying to import oxygen and has started to divert oxygen supplies from industry to the health system.

It remains to be seen whether these frantic efforts will be enough. New Delhi's government-run Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is increasing its beds for COVID-19 patients from 46 to 160. But R. Meneka, the official coordinating the COVID-19 response at the hospital, said he wasn't sure if the facility had the capacity to provide oxygen to that many beds.

The government-run hospital at Burari, an industrial hub in the capitals' outskirts, only had oxygen for two days Monday, and found that most vendors in the city had run out, said Ramesh Verma, who coordinates the COVID-19 response there.

“Every minute, we keep getting hundreds of calls for beds,” he said.

Kamla Devi, a 71-year-old diabetic, was rushed to a hospital in New Delhi when her blood sugar levels fell last week. On returning home, her levels plummeted again but this time, there were no beds. She died before she could be tested for the virus. “If you have corona(virus) or if you don't, it doesn't matter. The hospitals have no place for you,” said Dharmendra Kumar, her son.

Laboratories were unprepared for the steep rise in demand for testing that came with the current surge, and everyone was “caught with their pants down,” said A. Velumani, the chairman and managing director of Thyrocare, one of India's largest private testing labs. He said that the current demand was three times that of last year.

India's massive vaccination drive is also struggling. Several states have flagged shortages, although the federal government has claimed there are enough stocks.

India said last week that it would allow the use of all COVID-19 shots that had been greenlit by the World Health Organization or regulators in the United States, Europe, Britain or Japan. On Monday, it said that it would soon expand vaccinations to include every adult in the country, an estimated 900 million people. But with vaccine in short global supply, it isn't clear when Indian vaccine makers will have the capacity to meet these goals. Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said it was scaling up to make 700 million doses each year.

Meanwhile, Shahid Malik, who works at a small supplier of oxygen, said that the demand for medical oxygen had increased by a factor of 10. His phone has been ringing continuously for two days. By Monday, the shop still had oxygen but no cylinders.

He answered each call with the same message: “If you have your own cylinder, come pick up the oxygen. If you don’t, we can’t help you.”

Associated Press journalists Biswajeet Banerjee in Lucknow and Krutika Pathi in Bengaluru contributed.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

FILE- In this April 14, 2021 file photo, people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in queues to board trains as they try to leave Mumbai, the capital of the worst affected Maharashtra state in India. Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

FILE- In this April 15, 2021 file photo, municipal workers in personal protective suits sanitize themselves after cremating a COVID-19 victim in Vasai, outskirts of Mumbai, India. Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

People crowd outside a government hospital to register their names to get vaccinated in Hyderabad, India, Monday, April 19, 2021. Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

Ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients queue up waiting for their turn to be attended at a dedicated COVID-19 government hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Credit: Ajit Solanki

FILE- In this April 19, 2021 file photo, people wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus line up without any physical distancing to get tested for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Jammu, India. Credit: Channi Anand

A worker arranges beds at a COVID-19 treatment facility newly set up at an indoor stadium in Gauhati, India, Monday, April 19, 2021. Credit: Anupam Nath

A worker prepares to cremate the body of a COVID-19 victim in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 19, 2021. Credit: Manish Swarup

FILE- In this April 19, 2021 file photo, empty tankers are loaded on a train wagon at the Kalamboli goods yard in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India, before they are transported to collect liquid medical oxygen from other states. The western Maharashtra state, which is worst hit by the coronavirus is facing a shortage of the gas used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 in a railway station in Gauhati, India, Monday, April 19, 2021. Credit: Anupam Nath

A family wails after identifying the body of their relative who died of COVID-19 outside a mortuary, in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 19, 2021. Credit: Manish Swarup

A body of a person who died of COVID- 19 lies in an ambulance for cremation in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 19, 2021. Credit: Manish Swarup