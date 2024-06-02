Nation & World News

No marathon this time as Swiatek sprints into French Open quarterfinals

Defending champion Iga Swiatek swept into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in just 40 minutes after a crushing 6-0, 6-0 win against Anastasia Potapova
A ball kid stand next the sign showing the match time Poland's Iga Swiatek needed to defeat Russia's Anastasia Potapova in two sets 6-0, 6-0, during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A ball kid stand next the sign showing the match time Poland's Iga Swiatek needed to defeat Russia's Anastasia Potapova in two sets 6-0, 6-0, during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
By JEROME PUGMIRE – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — After the French Open marathon came the sprint.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek swept into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in just 40 minutes after a crushing 6-0, 6-0 win against Anastasia Potapova.

Swiatek won without even facing a game point against her. The match ended when Potapova hit a forehand into the net on the first match point.

“I was just really focused and in the zone," Swiatek said. "It went pretty quickly, pretty weird.”

Their match started at around 11 a.m.

That's just eight hours after men's defending champion Novak Djokovic finished his five-set, 4 1/2-hour marathon against Lorenzo Musetti at just after 3 a.m. in the latest finish in tournament history.

Swiatek remains on course for her third consecutive French Open title and fourth overall. The top-ranked Pole will play Wimbleon champion Marketa Vondrousova after the fifth-seeded Czech beat unseeded Serb Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2.

They played on Court Suzanne Lenglen, the only other court with a roof. After five consecutive days with rain delays, play on the other roofless courts got underway on time.

Later Sunday, third-seeded American Coco Gauff took on unseeded Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner and two-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz were in men’s fourth-round action.

Second-seeded Sinner faced Frenchman Corentin Moutet and third-seeded Alcaraz played No. 21-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after defeating Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti as the clock indicates the match time played in the fifth set of their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Poland's Iga Swiatek clenches her fist after scoring a point against Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Russia's Anastasia Potapova reacts after missing a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic plays a shot against Serbia's Olga Danilovic during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Serbia's Olga Danilovic reacts after missing a shot against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Atlanta water outage: Mayor Dickens declares ‘State of Emergency’

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Old pipes, tight spaces: Why Atlanta water repairs took so long

Credit: AJC

SCAD graduation ceremony moved from Georgia World Congress Center

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Atlanta water outage

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Atlanta water outage

Emory University Hospital Midtown must divert and move some patients after massive water...
The Latest

Credit: AP

California firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire east of San Francisco overnight
18m ago
Iran's hard-line former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad registers for June 28 presidential...
24m ago
South Korea vows 'unbearable' retaliation against North Korea over its launch of trash...
40m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Old pipes, tight spaces: Why Atlanta water repairs took so long
The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations