No Labels hits signature threshold to become political party in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — No Labels, a political group laying the groundwork for a possible third-party presidential ticket, has reached the required signature threshold to become a political party in Maryland, a state elections official said Wednesday.

Jared DeMarinis, Maryland's elections administrator, said the state has verified the more than 10,000 signatures of registered voters in Maryland that are required to form a political party and put candidates on the ballot.

No Labels still needs to fulfill some requirements such as submitting bylaws and naming a governing body, but the signature verification is the most challenging hurdle to clear to form a new political party in the state.