No 'joke': Biden celebrating LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House

National & World News
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
President Joe Biden is preparing to host the NCAA men's and women's championship teams at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's sports Friday at the White House.

President Joe Biden was hosting the NCAA championship men's and women's basketball teams at separate events. His wife, Jill, planned to join the celebration for Louisiana State's women's team.

After the Tigers beat Iowa for the title in April in a game the first lady attended, she caused an uproar by suggesting that the Hawkeyes also come to the White House.

LSU star Angel Reese called the idea "A JOKE" and said she would prefer to visit with former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, instead. The LSU team largely is Black, while Iowa's top player, Caitlin Clark, is white, as are most of her teammates.

Nothing came of the first lady's idea and only the Tigers were invited. Reese ultimately said she would not skip the White House visit.

“I’m a team player,” Reese said. “I’m going to do what’s best for the team.” Reese and Emily Ward, both team captains, were presenting team jerseys to Biden and the first lady.

Biden also was welcoming the UConn's men's championship team later Friday at a separate White House event. The Huskies won their fifth national title by defeating San Diego State, 76-59, in April.

