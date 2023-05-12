X

No injuries reported in US outbreak of small tornadoes; more storms possible

National & World News
By KEN MILLER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Storms in parts of the southern Plains produced numerous small tornadoes but no reports of deaths or injuries

Storms in parts of the southern Plains produced about two dozen small tornadoes but no reports of deaths or injuries, according to the National Weather Service, and more severe weather is possible Friday.

Nearly 15 tornadoes were reported Thursday in northwestern Kansas, southwestern Nebraska and eastern Colorado, according to weather service meteorologist Ryan Husted in Goodland, Kansas.

Damage was reported to the roof, windows and football stadium at the high school in the unincorporated community of Weskan in western Kansas, near the Colorado border, Husted said, but other twisters did little to no damage.

“All were weak or small ... brief and shorter lived, most of them stayed out across our agricultural lands,” Husted said.

As many as 10 tornadoes were reported in central Oklahoma, according to weather service meteorologist Scott Curl.

Homes and businesses were damaged in the Oklahoma towns of Noble, Newcastle and Tuttle, as well as Cole, where a tornado on April 19 killed three people.

The weather service will send investigators to assess the damage and rate the strength of the tornadoes later Friday, Curl and Husted said.

The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center says another round of storms is possible beginning Friday afternoon, primarily in the mid-Missouri Valley — a region centering on Omaha, Nebraska. A few tornadoes, large hail and wind damage could occur, the center said, with large hail and strong winds also forecast in the southern Plains.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

HAPPENING TODAY: Kamala Harris visit to Ga. lays down a 2024 marker for Biden3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Director absent, Gwinnett rec board members frustrated over ‘Promised Land’
3h ago

Georgia embraces the ‘science of reading,’ and what that means for kids
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Proposed MARTA budget would restore bus and rail service
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Proposed MARTA budget would restore bus and rail service
2h ago

Dollars and sense: Will Cobb graduation venue save district money?
1h ago
The Latest
Ukraine secures logistics hub near Bakhmut as Russia says it repelled attacks
18m ago
McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that fell from Happy Meal and burned...
19m ago
Elon Musk says he's found someone to lead Twitter as new CEO
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons 2023 schedule is out - our beat writer's week-by-week breakdown
12h ago
Did Trump’s town hall remarks give Georgia prosecutors additional ammunition?
16h ago
Georgia 2020 election fraud claims: What investigators found
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top