No-hitter for 2nd straight day: Kluber pitches Yanks' gem

Kluber was pitching on the mound when he was hurt after one inning last season for the Rangers, when he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26 in his Texas debut.

That was the second straight shortened season for Kluber, whose 2019 season ended May 1 when he was hit on the forearm by a comebacker.

Right fielder Tyler Wade made a running catch of pinch-hitter David Dahl’s flyball for the second out in the ninth inning before Willie Calhoun’s game-ending groundout to shortstop Gleyber Torres.

“It stinks. It’s baseball. No-hitters happen. There’s been a lot so far this year. Unfortunate for us that we’ve been a part of two of them,” Culberson said. “It just shows you how good these pitchers are, these teams are and what they’re doing.”

It was the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history, the 11th in the regular season and the first since David Cone’s perfect game against Montreal on July 18, 1999. It was the fifth against the Rangers, who were also at home April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history.

New York got its only runs in the sixth inning when Kyle Higashioka had a leadoff walk and scored on a triple by Wade, who entered the game in the bottom of the third inning after starter Ryan LaMarre injured a hamstring while running the bases. DJ LeMahieu then had a sacrifice fly against Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-1).

Before getting hurt in 2019, Kluber was a 20-game winner in 2018, and had thrown at least 203 innings with 222 strikeouts each season from 2014-18. He was the Cy Young winner in 2014 and 2017.

“Obviously wish this guy well,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said, ”but I didn’t wish him that well."

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber celebrates after the final out of his no-hitter against the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The Yankees won 2-0. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez6 Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28), catcher Kyle Higashioka, right, and first baseman Luke Voit, rear, celebrate after Kluber threw a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28), catcher Kyle Higashioka, right, and first baseman Luke Voit, rear, celebrate after Kluber threw a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber calls for a fresh ball before throwing to Texas Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez