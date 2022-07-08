No gorings but 6 injured in 2nd Pamplona bull run in Spain

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sixteen people have died in Pamplona's bull runs since 1910. The last death occurred in 2009.

Friday’s was the second of the festival's eight scheduled bull runs. They are followed by drinking, eating and attending cultural events for the rest of the day.

The bulls that run each morning are killed in afternoon contests with professional bullfighters.

The incredibly popular festivities that draw tens of thousands of visitors from around the world.

The festival was made world famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”

