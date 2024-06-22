Nation & World News

No goals but selfies for Ronaldo in Portugal's chaotic 3-0 win over Turkey at Euro 2024

There were no goals, one assist and no less than four selfie-pursuing field invaders for Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey that secured a spot in the European Championship round of 16
Portugal's Bernardo Silva, right, celebrates with Joao Cancelo after scoring the opening goal of his team, during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — By the end, it was hard to know what Cristiano Ronaldo was more unhappy about.

Failing to score for the second straight game at the European Championship or having to fend off repeated attempts for selfies by his adoring fans.

In what proved to be a wild match for the five-time world player of the year, Ronaldo had no goals, one assist and no less than four selfie-pursuing field invaders for company in Portugal’s chaotic 3-0 win over Turkey that secured a spot in Euro 2024’s round of 16 on Saturday.

Ronaldo, one of the world’s most popular and well-known sport stars, was the center of attention as always at Westfalenstadion. Just not how he might have expected.

“That’s the price you pay for being so recognized in the world of football,” said Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate.

Ronaldo did get his first goal involvement of the tournament when he set up the third by Bruno Fernandes with an unselfish pass. He could easily have attempted a shot after being played clean through.

“It was a pure moment of Portuguese football,” Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said in praise of Ronaldo, his captain. “It should be shown in every academy in world football.”

Then things got a bit silly — and potentially unsafe — for the former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus striker.

Ronaldo was fine posing for a photograph with a young boy who evaded stewards to get on the field in the 69th minute before whipping out his cell phone. That fan sprinted off before being stopped and escorted away — but not before he waved to the crowd.

However, Ronaldo certainly wasn't amused when two other fans with phones at the ready tried the same trick in the final few minutes of the game. He threw his arms up in disgust the first time and appeared to actively try to avoid the next one as he defended a corner.

After the final whistle, there were more security breaches as a fan wearing a Portugal jersey attempted to get close to Ronaldo while holding a phone. He was soon tackled to the ground before two more supporters were stopped from confronting Ronaldo as Portugal’s players walked off the field.

“It is a concern,” Martinez said. “Today we were lucky that the intentions of the fans were good.

“If those intentions are wrong, the players are exposed. I don't think that should happen on a football pitch.”

Ronaldo missed out on a chance to score a record-extending 15th European Championship goal against a Turkey team that was its own worst enemy at times.

Not least in the 28th minute when, trailing 1-0 to Bernardo Silva’s strike seven minutes earlier, Turkey center back Samet Akaydin delivered a back-pass that rolled to the side of his goalkeeper and straight into the net.

Portugal backed up its opening 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic and has qualified with a match to spare from Group F.

Turkey stayed on the three points it had from beating Georgia 3-1 in their first game.

Portugal's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Turkey's goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and Zeki Celik, right, react after and own goal by teammate Samet Akaydin during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Portugal's Bernardo Silva, right, celebrates with Joao Cancelo after scoring the opening goal of his team, during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

A young pitch invader runs during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

A young pitch invader takes a selfie with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Portugal's Bernardo Silva, left, challenges for the ball with Turkey's Orkun Kokcu during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Portugal's Vitinha, left, and Turkey's Hakan Calhanoglu jump for the ball during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Fans gather to watch the Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Turkey and Portugal on mega screens at a public viewing in Westfalenpark, Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)

Portugal players celebrate after scoring during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Portugal's head coach Roberto Martinez gives instructions from the side line to Portugal's Joao Cancelo during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Turkish fans walk towards the stadium before the a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)

Georgina Rodriguez, wife of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, applauds on the stands before the start of a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

