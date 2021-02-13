Daughter of NFL, NHL owners advances at Australia Open

“Some in Buffalo, some in Florida — everyone is watching back home and cheering for me," she said, before adding with a laugh, “and happy the matches have been quick."

There were no fans in the stands due to the start of a five-day lockdown imposed by the Victoria state government in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a hotel. Up to 30,000 spectators daily — 50% of capacity — had been admitted on previous days.

No. 25-seeded Karolina Muchova staged an astounding second-set comeback from a 5-0 deficit in near silence, which only made the turnaround seem more bizarre as she beat No. 6 Karolina Pliskova 7-5, 7-5.

Muchova played in an empty Rod Laver Arena.

“It’s a big difference,” the Czech said. “I was actually getting, like, happy yesterday morning that I’m finally going to play on a bigger court and there’s going to be a crowd. But unlucky now for five days here. Hopefully then it’s going to be back again.”

Muchova waged her comeback against a fellow Czech and former world No. 1.

“I’m a little sad,” Muchova said. “We are very good friends. But it’s a game, so I’m definitely happy I made it through. I think we were both a little nervous.”

Pegula will next play No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina, who beat No. 26 Yulia Putintseva, 6-4, 6-0.

Pegula lost the first six points but then began to dominate with her versatile game. She hit 21 winners to just 13 unforced errors and won eight points at the net.

Her previous best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was a run to the third round at last year’s U.S. Open.

Svitolina, a tour veteran from Ukraine who has won 66 Grand Slam matches, needs one more win to match her best showing in Melbourne. She was a semifinalist at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2019.

___

United States' Jessica Pegula serves to France's Kristina Mladenovic during their match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina hits a backhand to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva looks up while playing Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, left, plays Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The Australian Open continues but without crowds after the Victoria state government imposed a five-day lockdown starting Saturday in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair

France's Kristina Mladenovic opens her arms after a shot to United States' Jessica Pegula during their match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic serves to compatriot Karolina Muchova during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva hits a forehand to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair

United States' Jessica Pegula serves to France's Kristina Mladenovic during their match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The Australian Open continues but without crowds after the Victoria state government imposed a five-day lockdown starting Saturday in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair