No evidence of fraud in weapons to Ukraine, watchdog says

“These are unprecedented numbers. And it requires an unprecedented level of oversight by Congress,” Rogers said.

Members of Congress have persistently questioned how closely the U.S. is tracking its aid to Ukraine to ensure that it is not subject to fraud or ending up in the wrong hands.

The Pentagon has a “robust program” to track the aid as it crosses the border into Ukraine and to keep tabs on it once it is there, depending on the sensitivity of each weapons system, Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday at a press briefing. There's also a small team of Americans in Ukraine working with Ukrainians to do physical inspections when possible, but also virtual inspections when needed, since those teams are not going to the front lines, Ryder said.

Questions over accountability in Ukraine come as some lawmakers push back against continued funding for the war. In early February, a group of 11 House Republicans unveiled a “Ukraine Fatigue” resolution. It stated that the U.S. must end its military and financial aid to Ukraine and urged the combatants to reach a peace agreement.

Colin Kahl, under secretary of defense for policy, told lawmakers that the U.S. has been careful to send Ukraine the weapons it needs, as the war progresses. And he said he believes Ukrainian leaders are aware of concerns about accountability, and “I do think they are taking these issues seriously.”