No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day

He also sought to portray the current battle for the eastern region of the Donbas — Moscow's focus after its early failure to sweep across Ukraine and overrun the capital — as a fight on "historic lands" of Russia, part of his wider effort to deny Ukraine's own thousand-year history. But even in that region, where some thought Russia would finally see some decisive victories, progress has been slow going.

Many analysts had suggested Putin might use his speech to declare some sort of limited victory — potentially in Mariupol — as he looks for an exit from the conflict that has unleashed punishing sanctions from the West and strained Russia’s resources. Others suggested he might order a nationwide mobilization to beef up the depleted ranks for an extended conflict. Neither was forthcoming.

Critics said the speech skirted some uncomfortable realities that Putin is facing: With the campaign in Ukraine faltering, he has not asked Russians to accept sacrifices necessary to weather a squeeze of economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation. He also left unanswered the looming question of whether Russia will mobilize more forces in the face of significant losses.

“Without concrete steps to build a new force, Russia can’t fight a long war, and the clock starts ticking on the failure of their army in Ukraine,” tweeted Phillips P. O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews.

As Putin laid a wreath in Moscow, air raid sirens echoed again in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared in his own Victory Day address that his country would eventually defeat the Russians.

“Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine,” he said in a video released to mark the holiday. “We have never fought against anyone. We always fight for ourselves. ... We are fighting for freedom, for our children, and therefore we will win.”

But the Ukrainian military’s General Staff warned Monday of a high probability of missile strikes on the holiday, and Britain’s Defense Ministry said in its daily assessment Russian forces could increasingly subject Ukrainian towns and cities to “intense and indiscriminate bombardments with little or no regard for civilian casualties" as they run short of precision-guided munitions.

In fact, more than 60 people were feared dead after a Russian bomb flattened a Ukrainian school being used as a shelter in Bilohorivka, an eastern village, Ukrainian officials said.

In a sign the anti-Russian backlash in Europe, protesters threw what appeared to be red paint at Russia's ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev, as he arrived at a cemetery in Warsaw to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II.

With the war now in its 11th week, battles were being waged on multiple fronts, but Russia was perhaps closest to victory in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters are making a last stand at a sprawling steel mill in a battle that has highlighted some of the worst suffering of the war.

The complete capture of Mariupol would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to complete a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, and free troops up for fighting elsewhere in the Donbas. The fall of the city would also provide a much-needed symbolic victory for Russia.

Russian forces pounded away over the weekend at the plant, where as many as 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are estimated to be holding out.

“We are under constant shelling,” said Capt. Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Ukrainian Azov Regiment, which held the mill.

For weeks, hundreds of civilians also took shelter with the fighters at the plant, but Ukrainian and Russian officials said the last were evacuated Saturday. In a convoy led by the United Nations and international Red Cross, they arrived Sunday night in Zaporizhzhia, the first major Ukrainian city beyond the frontlines. They spoke of constant shelling, dwindling food, ubiquitous mold — and using hand sanitizer for cooking fuel.

The Ukrainian military warned Russian troops were seizing "personal documents from the local population without good reason” in parts of the Zaporizhzhia region that they controlled — allegedly as a way to force residents to join in Victory Day commemorations.

With Russia's offensive now focused on the Donbas in the east and some areas of southern Ukraine, the Black Sea port of Odesa has increasingly come under bombardment recently. Ukrainian officials said Russia fired four cruise missiles targeting the southern city Monday from Crimea. It said no civilians were wounded in the attack, but did not elaborate on what was struck.

“The enemy continues to destroy the infrastructure of the region and exert psychological pressure on the civilian population,” the command said.

Hours later, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced that he had visited the city — the latest in a series of high-profile visits to Ukraine.

Beyond the thousands killed in Ukraine and the millions forced from their homes, the war in a crucial grain producer disrupts food supplies in places as diverse as Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia. Unshipped wheat and other foodstuffs have piled up in idle ports.

“I saw silos full of grain, wheat and corn ready for export,” tweeted Michel about his visit to Odesa. “This badly needed food is stranded because of the Russian war and blockade of Black sea ports. Causing dramatic consequences for vulnerable countries."

__

Gambrell reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Yesica Fisch in Bakhmut, David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.

___

Caption Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day military parade in Ulan-Ude, the regional capital of Buryatia, a region near the Russia-Mongolia border, Russia, Monday, May 9, 2022, marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption A Soviet army veteran lays flowers at a the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark the Victory Day in World War II, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 9, 2022.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption Soldiers carry a coffin with the remains of volunteer soldier Oleksandr Makhov, a well-known Ukrainian journalist, killed by Russian troops, at St Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 9, 2022. The coffin is followed by Makhov's widow. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman and a worker carry the body of a Russian soldier into a refrigerated train in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. The bodies of more than 40 Russian soldiers who were found after battles around Kharkiv are being stored in the refrigerated car. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana

Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption A woman lays flowers at the Unknown Soldier Tomb, protected by sandbags, on the occasion of the Victory Day in World War II, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption Russian Ambassador to Poland, Ambassador Sergey Andreev is covered with red paint in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, May 9, 2022. Protesters have thrown red paint on the Russian ambassador as he arrived at a cemetery in Warsaw to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II. Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery on Monday to lay flowers where a group of activists opposed to Russia's war in Ukraine were waiting for him. (AP Photo/Maciek Luczniewski) Credit: Maciek Luczniewski

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman and emergency workers carry the body of a Russian soldier into a refrigerated train in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. The bodies of more than 40 Russian soldiers who were found after battles around Kharkiv are being stored in the refrigerated car. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana

Caption A child and her family who fled from Mariupol arrive at a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainians continue to leave Russian-occupied areas. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption First lady Jill Biden hugs Olena Zelenskyy, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption This image provided by the Irpin Mayor's Office shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from right, speaking with mayor Oleksandr Markushyn, center wearing t-shirt, in Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Trudeau made a surprise visit to Irpin on Sunday. The city was severely damaged during Russia's attempt to take Kyiv at the start of the war. (Irpin Mayor's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited