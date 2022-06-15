No contest plea for extorting official with explicit photos

According to the arrest report, Book contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Nov. 12, after someone sent Book several explicit photos and threatened to ruin her political career by releasing them to the public. An undercover agent took over communication with the unidentified person and eventually negotiated to pay the person $4,000 in cash, down from an initial $5,000 demand, in exchange for watching the person delete the photos. A meeting was set for Nov. 17 at a Sunrise Starbucks, where agents arrested the person and identified him as Kamperveen.

Kamperveen confessed to sending the messages and photos to Book, officials said. During a search of Kamperveen's phone, agents reported finding the messages, as well as a folder containing photos and videos of Book. During the investigation, Book said she learned the images, including video of her and her husband, were being sold and traded online.

The state senator's experience led to her sponsoring legislation this past spring that would make it a felony to buy, sell or trade stolen sexually explicit images from someone’s phone or other digital devices. It would also make disseminating altered or created sexually explicit images, known as deepfakes, a felony, and strengthen child pornography, revenge porn and bestiality laws. The bill passed unanimously in the Florida House and the Florida Senate, and it is awaiting the governor's signature.