No-confidence vote embodies divided French parliament

The conservative Republican party, which holds 62 seats, has said they wouldn’t take part in the vote.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, runner-up in the last French presidential election, denounced the vote as a political move that “wants to make the Fifth Republic crumble,” speaking on RTL radio last week.

Speaking Sunday on French broadcaster BFM, Le Pen didn't say whether her lawmakers would support a no-confidence vote, but said that her National Rally party, the largest opposition party on the right with 89 seats, will use “all available power we have in the parliament against the government”.

A no-confidence vote only succeeded once in the history of the French Republic, in 1962.

The political stakes are elsewhere. The no-confidence vote is used by the Nupes as a symbolic way to claim political space as the parliament's leading opposition group.

Normally, a new government in France requests a vote of confidence from the parliament to give more legitimacy to their agenda. But after the governing party lost its majority, Borne didn't take that risk, breaking a long-time tradition.