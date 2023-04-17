Ohio officers won’t be charged in shooting of Jayland Walker

The eight officers, whose names have been withheld from the public, initially were placed on leave, but they returned to administrative duties 3 1/2 months after the shooting.

A county medical examiner said Walker was shot at least 40 times. The autopsy also said no illegal drugs or alcohol were detected in his body.

Walker’s death received widespread attention from activists, including from the family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The NAACP and an attorney for Walker’s family called on the Justice Department to open a federal civil rights investigation.

President Joe Biden responded during a trip to Ohio last summer by saying the DOJ was monitoring the case.

Less than 24 hours before the chase, police in neighboring New Franklin Township had tried to stop a car matching Walker’s, also for unspecified minor equipment violations. A supervisor there called off the pursuit when the car crossed the township’s border with Akron.

Walker had been grieving his fiancée’s recent death but his family had no indication of concern beyond that, a family representative previously said.