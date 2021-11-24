No babies in Parliament: UK lawmakers outraged by infant ban

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, a Conservative, said he has “a lot of sympathy” for Creasy, but said the decision is for the House authorities to make.

“I think we do need to make sure our profession is brought into the modern world, the 21st century, and can allow parents to juggle the jobs they do with the family time that they need.” Raab said.

Green Party lawmaker Caroline Lucas said the baby ban was “absurd.” She said babies were “far less disruptive than many braying backbenchers.”

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said he had asked Parliament’s procedure committee to review the rules, and noted that there were “differing views on this matter.”

“The advice given yesterday … correctly reflects the current rules. However, rules have to be seen in context and they change with the times,” he said.

“It is extremely important that parents of babies and young children are able to participate fully in the work of this House.”