No. 96 fits Hurricanes' Roslovic just right as he scores goal 2nd straight game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Roslovic got his No. 96 jersey back, and he's wearing it well.

The Carolina Hurricanes center scored a goal in a second straight game and he has four points over three games since reclaiming the number. Roslovic took a pass at the side of the net and slipped it past Petr Mrázek to break a 1-1 tie in the second period against Detroit on Friday night and assisted on another goal. The Hurricanes won 4-2.

Roslovic had an assist against Winnipeg on Sunday in his first game back in No. 96 and a goal against Tampa Bay on Tuesday.