No. 96 fits Hurricanes' Roslovic just right as he scores for 2nd straight game since reclaiming it

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Roslovic got his No. 96 jersey back, and he's wearing it well.

The Carolina Hurricanes center scored in a second straight game since taking back the number, beating Detroit Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrázek to break a 1-1 tie in the second period Friday night.

Roslovic scored two nights earlier against Tampa Bay in his first game back in No. 96.