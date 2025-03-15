No. 96 fits Hurricanes' Roslovic just right as he scores for 2nd straight game since reclaiming it

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Roslovic got his No. 96 jersey back, and he's wearing it well.
The Carolina Hurricanes center scored in a second straight game since taking back the number, beating Detroit Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrázek to break a 1-1 tie in the second period Friday night.
Roslovic scored two nights earlier against Tampa Bay in his first game back in No. 96.
Roslovic agreed to give Mikko Rantanen the number when Rantanen came to the Hurricanes in a January trade, and Roslovic got a Rolex watch in exchange for it. But Rantanen was dealt to Dallas at the trade deadline after just 14 games when he couldn't reach agreement with Carolina on a contract extension.
Roslovic could hardly wait to wear No. 96 again. In the 14 games he wore No. 98, he had just two goals and two assists.
