No. 96 fits Hurricanes' Roslovic just right as he scores for 2nd straight game since reclaiming it

FILE - Carolina Hurricanes center Jack Roslovic (96) is congratulated by teammates following his goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki,File)

1 minute ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Roslovic got his No. 96 jersey back, and he's wearing it well.

The Carolina Hurricanes center scored in a second straight game since taking back the number, beating Detroit Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrázek to break a 1-1 tie in the second period Friday night.

Roslovic scored two nights earlier against Tampa Bay in his first game back in No. 96.

Roslovic agreed to give Mikko Rantanen the number when Rantanen came to the Hurricanes in a January trade, and Roslovic got a Rolex watch in exchange for it. But Rantanen was dealt to Dallas at the trade deadline after just 14 games when he couldn't reach agreement with Carolina on a contract extension.

Roslovic could hardly wait to wear No. 96 again. In the 14 games he wore No. 98, he had just two goals and two assists.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) gets back on defense as Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Credit: AP

This photo provided by the Missouri State Patrol shows a tractor-trailer overturned by high winds on highway MO-210 in Ray County, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025.(Missouri State Patrol via AP)

Credit: AP

8m ago

11m ago

20m ago

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

