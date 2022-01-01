No. 9 Oklahoma State beats No. 5 Notre Dame 37-35 in Fiesta

Coan threw a 25-yard TD pass to Austin with 1:05 left to pull Notre Dame within two, but Oklahoma State recovered the onside kick to keep the Irish winless in major bowl games since the 1993 Cotton Bowl under Lou Holtz.

Sanders threw for 371 yards on 34-of-51 passing and ran for 125 yards.

The Irish appeared to be headed toward a rousing start to the Marcus Freeman era, building a 28-7 lead behind Coan. Notre Dame's senior quarterback threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, including two to tight end Michael Mayer.

But the Irish looked like they were floundering in the desert sand throughout the second half.

Oklahoma State ramped up the pressure on Coan and shut down Notre Dame’s offense while its offense was revving up.

Notre Dame finally got something going midway through the fourth quarter, but Malcolm Rodriguez stepped in front of Kevin Austin for an interception at the Cowboys’ 18-yard line.

Coan finished 38 for 68.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame's latest loss in a major bowl is going to sting for a while. The Irish looked like their argument to have been in the CFP was valid in a dominating first half, only to fall flat in the second.

A monster turnaround after a flat start gave Oklahoma State its first major bowl win since the 2011 Fiesta Bowl.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Irish will have to replace Coan and Williams on offense, but Mayer, their leading receiver, is a sophomore. DT Kurt Hinish is out of eligibility and pass rushing specialist Isaiah Foskey is planning decided whether to leave for the NFL by Jan. 17.

Oklahoma State: Sanders still has eligibility left, but the Cowboys will have to replace Warren, Martin, RB Dezmon Jackson and OL Josh Sills.

Caption Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) scrambles against Notre Dame during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy argues a call with an official during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) intercepts a pass against Notre Dame during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Oklahoma State place kicker Tanner Brown (49) watches his field goal split the uprights during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black (4) knocks the ball away from Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy (0) during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman watches during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) fumbles the football at the goal line as Notre Dame linebacker Drew White (40) defends during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) fumbles the football at the goal line as Notre Dame linebacker Drew White (40) defends during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Notre Dame recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Oklahoma State wide receiver Tay Martin (1) celebrates his touchdown against Notre Dame with teammates during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Oklahoma State wide receiver Tay Martin (1) pulls in a touchdown pass during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin