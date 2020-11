No. 9 BYU routs No. 21 Boise State 51-17 to remain unbeaten

“The first half wasn’t our best,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “When I walked into the locker room, there were already conversations going on. Leaders were already talking. I didn’t have to say much. The truth is, the players had the answers for themselves. They knew we weren’t playing to our standards and they corrected it.”

The correction was to the tune of 21 points, staking the Cougars to a 38-3 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“They came out and they put on a show,” Boise State receiver Khalil Shakir said. “And the thing that hurts the most is that it was on our ‘Blue’ and, you know, we have that, ‘Protect the Blue’ mentality. We didn’t do what we wanted to do tonight and we just have to step up as a whole.”

THE TAKEAWAY

BYU: With a watered-down schedule due to COVID, the Cougars needed a big win to make a more pressing case to earn an invite to a New Year’s Six bowl this season. While BYU isn’t eligible for an automatic spot reserved for schools from the Group of Five conferences, it can can earn at at-large berth but would likely need an undefeated season to be considered. And with just two home games remaining against North Alabama and San Diego State, BYU appears to be in good position to finish a perfect regular season for the first time since 1984.

Boise State: The Broncos have another short week before returning to conference play, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time. Boise State have been without starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier for the past two weeks and were missing four other starters against BYU, including leading rusher George Holani and wide receiver Octavius Evans. If the Broncos can’t get those key players back on the field, their conference slate figures to be tougher now than expected.

UP NEXT

Boise State returns to conference action on Thursday, for a home tilt with Colorado State.

BYU will host FCS foe North Alabama on Nov. 21.

