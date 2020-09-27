No. 8 Texas rallies to beat Texas Tech 63-56 in overtime

Ehlinger finished with 262 yards passing with five touchdowns and also ran for a score for Texas (2-0 1-0) . Bowman passed for 325 yards and five touchdowns for the Red Raiders (1-1, 0-1) but also threw three interceptions.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: The Longhorns feel any game is within reach of their senior quarterback and Ehlinger delivered again. Ehlinger found multiple targets to get the Longhorns into the end zone and Moore is rapidly turning into a favorite target after missing the 2019 season while under team suspension. The comeback will overshadow a miserable performance by the defense under first-year coordinator Chris Ash.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders were on the brink of delivering second-year coach Matt Wells a signature win over a Top 10 team and big rival. Blowing a two touchdown lead in the final 3 minutes could crush a team's confidence. Bowman's big day was overshadowed by the three interceptions. The first two set up Texas touchdowns in the first half before the last one ended the game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Longhorns could be rising. Although it wasn't always impressive, the big comeback and two teams ranked higher than Texas losing Saturday only helps their chance to move up.

UP NEXT

Texas returns home to host TCU next Saturday

Texas Tech travels to Kansas State next Saturday

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger passes downfield under pressure from defensive lineman Eli Howard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers) Credit: Mark Rogers Credit: Mark Rogers

Texas wide reciever Joshua Moore makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers) Credit: Mark Rogers Credit: Mark Rogers

Texas Tech wide receiver Kesean Carter holds up two fingers as he scored his second touchdown of the game during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers) Credit: Mark Rogers Credit: Mark Rogers

Texas wide receiver Dajon Harrison is tackled near the sidelines by Texas Tech linebacker Riko Jeffers during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers) Credit: Mark Rogers Credit: Mark Rogers

Texas wide receiver Dajon Harrison is pushed out of bounds by Texas Tech defensive back Caden Sterns during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers) Credit: Mark Rogers Credit: Mark Rogers

Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma makes a diving catch in the end zone for a touchdown covered by Texas defensive back Jaklen Green during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers) Credit: Mark Rogers Credit: Mark Rogers

Texas wide receiver Erik Ezukanma celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers) Credit: Mark Rogers Credit: Mark Rogers