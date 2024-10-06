Nation & World News

No. 8 Miami rallies from 25 points down to beat California 39-38

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

By JOSH DUBOW – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Cam Ward threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Arroyo with 26 seconds left and No. 8 Miami roared back from a 25-point deficit in the second half to beat California 39-38 on Saturday night.

Ward led four straight touchdown drives to end the game and spoil what looked like the most monumental day in years for the Golden Bears (3-2, 0-2 ACC), who hosted ESPN’s “College GameDay” for the first time and were on the verge of their second win over a top 10 team in the past 21 seasons.

Instead, Ward made sure the rare sellout crowd at Memorial Stadium went home unhappy after overcoming a 35-10 deficit in the third quarter. That gave the Hurricanes (6-0, 2-0) a second straight dramatic victory after needing a replay review to hold off Virginia Tech last week.

Ward threw an 18-yard TD pass to Isaiah Horton with 10:28 left to cut it to 38-25 and then scrambled in from 24 yards out to make it a six-point game with 4:04 to play.

The Hurricanes forced a punt after being spared a potential targeting call on instant replay and Ward then hit Xavier Restrepo on a 77-yard pass on the first play on the ensuing drive to get Miami into the red zone.

A personal foul backed up the Hurricanes but Ward converted a third-and-20 on a short pass to Joshisa Trader that went for 22 yards down to the 3. Two plays later, Ward found Arroyo on a jump pass that gave Miami the lead.

Ward finished 33 for 53 for 437 yards with two touchdown passes and a TD run, overcoming a pick-6 that helped put Miami in the big hole in the third quarter.

Fernando Mendoza delivered several big plays against the team he grew up cheering for as a kid in Miami but it wasn’t enough.

Mendoza threw a 57-yard TD pass to Jack Endries in the first quarter and had a 51-yarder to Trond Grizzell that set up Jaydn Ott's 5-yard run that gave Cal a 14-7 lead.

Ott scored again on 66-yard catch and run on a fourth-and-1 midway through the second quarter and Mendoza threw a 59-yard pass to Jaivian Thomas in the third quarter that set up Chandler Rogers' 9-yard TD run.

But Cal punted on its first two drives of the fourth quarter before Mendoza threw an interception in the closing seconds to end it.

The takeaway

Miami: The Hurricanes are off to their third 6-0 start in the past 20 seasons, having previously done it in 2017 and 2013, as they try to establish themselves as a championship contender.

California: The Bears have lost 10 straight games against ranked teams and are 1-26 against top 10 teams since the start of the 2004 season with the lone win coming in 2017 against Washington State.

Up next

Miami: At Louisville on Oct. 19.

California: At Pittsburgh on Saturday.

California linebacker Teddye Buchanan (10) sacks Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the first quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

California linebacker Xavier Carlton (44) sacks Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott (1) scores a 66-yard touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

California running back Jaydn Ott (1) scores a touchdown against the Miami during the second quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes against California linebacker Cade Uluave (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) catches a pass against California linebacker Cade Uluave (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Miami wide receiver Jacolby George (3) is defended by California defensive back Craig Woodson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

California running back Jaydn Ott (1) runs against Miami during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch for a touchdown against Miami defensive back D'Yoni Hill (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

California tight end Jack Endries (87) outruns the Miami to score a 57-yard touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

