No. 8 Kansas romps to 84-62 victory over No. 14 Indiana

The Hoosiers, who had lost two of their last three, were fortunate to be within 44-29 at halftime.

Much like last week's romp past Missouri, the Jayhawks made their first four shots, held Indiana to a single field goal over the first 5 minutes and jumped to a 21-8 lead by the under-12 media timeout. And the lead continued to swell as Dick heated up from beyond the arc, Wilson continued to get to the basket and Adams provided a physical paint presence.

By the time Dick knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers, and Bobby Pettiford Jr. coasted to a layup, the defending national champions had pushed their advantage over the Hoosiers to 42-20 — their biggest of the half.

Indiana gained a little momentum in the closing minutes, though, then stormed out of the locker room and continued to trim its deficit. Jackson-Davis, who had been quiet in the first half, asserted himself in the paint, and it was his basket with 16 minutes to go that got the Hoosiers within 48-38 and forced Kansas coach Bill Self to call timeout.

The Jayhawks scored the next six points to start a 10-2 run and regain control. And as Indiana's turnovers began to mount, the lead again reached 20, allowing Kansas to coast through the final 8 minutes.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana could be without Johnson for a while after his injury, and his ballhandling was sorely missed against the Jayhawks, who finished with 17 steals. That allowed Kansas to have a 28-13 advantage in points off turnovers.

Kansas went through a malaise late in the first half and early in the second, but the veteran leadership of Harris and Wilson allowed the Jayhawks to overcome it. Harris had only three turnovers alongside his 10 assists.

UP NEXT

The Hoosiers play host to Elon on Tuesday night.

The Jayhawks welcome Harvard on Thursday night.

