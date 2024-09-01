Nation & World News

No. 7 Notre Dame pulls away late to beat No. 20 Texas A&M 23-13

Jeremiyah Love broke a tie with a 21-yard touchdown run with 1:54 left and No. 7 Notre Dame beat No. 20 Texas A&M 23-13 on Saturday night in the opener for both teams
Notre Dame wide receiver Beaux Collins (5) catches a pass against Texas A&M defensive back Dezz Ricks (10) for a first down during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Notre Dame wide receiver Beaux Collins (5) catches a pass against Texas A&M defensive back Dezz Ricks (10) for a first down during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jeremiyah Love broke a tie with a 21-yard touchdown run with 1:54 left and No. 7 Notre Dame beat No. 20 Texas A&M 23-13 on Saturday night in the opener for both teams.

Love burst through the line and shed two would-be tacklers before waltzing into the end zone to give the Fighting Irish the lead.

The Aggies had a chance to tie it, but Christian Gray jumped the route to knock down Conner Weigman’s pass on fourth down to give Notre Dame the ball back.

The Fighting Irish added Mitch Jeter's 46-yard field goal with 30 seconds left.

Riley Leonard had a strong performance in his Notre Dame debut after transferring from Duke. He threw for 158 yards and added 63 yards rushing.

Key takeaway

Notre Dame: The defense — especially the secondary — was as good as advertised. Xavier Watts, whose seven interceptions tied for most in the nation last year, got another one against the Aggies and Adon Shuler added a second one. Notre Dame held Texas A&M to 246 yards.

Texas A&M: Weigman will have to get better before SEC play begins after the A&M offense struggled to move the ball for most of the night against Notre Dame’s staunch defense. Their only touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Le'Veon Moss with about 12 minutes left. Weigman managed just 100 yards passing with the two turnovers in his return after missing most of last season with a foot injury.

Up next

Notre Dame: Hosts Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Texas A&M: Hosts McNeese State on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) passes the ball against the Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Notre Dame fans do push ups in the crowd after the team scored a touchdown against Texas A&M during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Harrison (2) is tackled by Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York (21) after a first down run during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman looks to pass the ball against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss (8) is tackled after a first down run by Notre Dame linebacker Jaylen Sneed (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko leads his team on to Kyle Field for the first time against Notre Dame before the start of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens (2) is tackled by Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) is tackled by Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Texas A&M linebacker Scooby Williams (0) reacts after Notre Dame came up short on a fourth down play during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Georgia-Clemson highlights three Top 25 matchups in SEC's opening weekend
Placeholder Image

Credit: Michael Conroy

Week 1 college football schedule: How to watch all 96 FBS games
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Allen

How the new Georgia high school football top-10 teams fared in Week 2
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

ACC Week 1: No. 14 Clemson opens season against national title favorite in No. 1 Georgia...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pope embarks on longest, farthest and most challenging trip to Asia, with China in the...9m ago
Family confirms death of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin24m ago
No. 9 Michigan begins defense of national title with 30-10 win over Fresno State36m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Presidential race shake-up sharply increases voter registrations in Georgia
$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Does Kamala Harris’ visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?