No. 7 Notre Dame pulls away late to beat No. 20 Texas A&M 23-13

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jeremiyah Love broke a tie with a 21-yard touchdown run with 1:54 left and No. 7 Notre Dame beat No. 20 Texas A&M 23-13 on Saturday night in the opener for both teams.

Love burst through the line and shed two would-be tacklers before waltzing into the end zone to give the Fighting Irish the lead.

The Aggies had a chance to tie it, but Christian Gray jumped the route to knock down Conner Weigman’s pass on fourth down to give Notre Dame the ball back.