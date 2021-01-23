No. 7 Michigan uses strong defense to rout Purdue 70-53

But this one came with some trepidation after Purdue's top 3-point shooter, Sasha Stefanovic, tested positive for COVID-19. A second test Wednesday confirmed the initial result.

Boilermakers coach Matt Painter explained that the team's protocols required Stefanovic to wear a mask on their bus trip and plane ride back from Ohio State earlier this week and that the senior guard was not around anyone else after he returned to campus. No other players tested positive and after Howard said he spoke with his players individually, the game was played.

Livers, for one, said he had was nervous about playing — until being told of the precautions Purdue took.

And without Stefanovic on the perimeter, the Wolverines took full advantage by packing it in and daring Purdue to win from the perimeter.

While Trevion Williams led the Boilermakers with 14 points and 11 rebounds, he didn't have enough help from the supporting cast as Purdue's four-game winning streak ended. The Boilermakers (11-6, 5-4) shot just 32.1% and missed all six 3-point attempts in the first half as Michigan jumped to a 34-21 lead.

“We didn’t have great guard play tonight. It wasn’t like our interior guys played well, either," Painter said. “But we didn't have good guard play. We had 14 turnovers and it felt like it was 24.”

Purdue made its first two 3s in the second half and quickly cut the deficit to 42-3, but the Wolverines answered with six straight points and never allowed the Boilermakers to get close again.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: Yes, the Wolverines have one of the nation's highest-scoring offenses. But when Michigan's shooters have an off-night, their defense is more than capable of having an impact. It's a combination few teams possess — and a reason the Wolverines are a legitimate Final Four contender.

Purdue: While the Boilermakers had been the Big Ten's hottest team, they sputtered without Stefanovic. Big Ten protocols will force Stefanovic out of at least the next two games, and coach Matt Painter needs to find a solution — fast.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With wins over Maryland and at Purdue this week, the Wolverines won't go anywhere but up in the Top 25. The bigger question is whether recent wins at Michigan State, Ohio State and Indiana will be enough to propel the Boilermakers into the rankings for the first time all season.

STAT SHEET

Michigan: Livers has had six straight games in double figures. He also had 10 rebounds and three assists... The Wolverines allowed a season-low 21 points in the first half, two fewer than Wisconsin scored earlier this month and held Purdue to its lowest overall point total at home this season.

Purdue: Williams has 12 straight double-doubles. ... Williams, Eric Hunter Jr. and Jaden Ivey were the only players to make more than two baskets. ... The Boilermakers fell to 6-1 at home this season though they have have played more games than any other Power Five school.

THE REPLACEMENT

Ivey replaced Stefanovic in the lineup and had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists but was nowhere near as efficient as Stefanovic. Ivey was 3 of 14 from the field, 0 for 5 on 3s and had three turnovers.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Takes an eight-day break before hosting Indiana next Saturday.

Purdue: Completes a two-game homestand next Saturday against No. 17 Minnesota.

Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) dunks over Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) goes up to block the shot of Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots over Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots over Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Purdue coach Matt Painter watches his team play against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Michigan won 70-53. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Purdue guard Brandon Newman (5) blocks the shot of Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Purdue forward Mason Gillis (0) and Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) try to get possession of the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) shoots in front of Purdue guard Brandon Newman (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy