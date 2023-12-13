No. 7 LSU sets school records for points, margin of victory in 133-44 win over McNeese State

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aalyah Del Rosario has 27 points and 10 rebounds and Angel Reese added 21 points and 10 boards as No. 7 LSU set school records for points in a game and margin of victory in a 133-44 rout of McNeese State on Tuesday night.

LSU easily surpassed its previous point total of 125, set in a win over Bellarmine (125-41) in November 2022. The Tigers' 89-point margin of victory eclipsed their 76-point win over Prairie View (104-28) in 1995.

The game was tied at 10 when LSU scored a school-record 47 straight points as part of a 56-2 run that stretched from 3:24 left in the first quarter until McNeese scored on an Emellia Tenbrock layup with 8:19 left in the third.