No. 6 UConn wins 20th Big East title, tops Villanova 70-40

“This team, man, we’ve been through so much this year and we fought through everything and I’m super proud of them all,” said Christyn Williams, who finished with nine points and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. “We stuck together and never gave up and we’ll continue to fight.”

Conference player of the year Maddy Siegrist led the Wildcats (23-8) with 16 points.

The Huskies extended their advantage to 33-18 at the half, holding the Wildcats to eight field goals in the opening 20 minutes. It was the eighth straight time the Huskies have held their opponent under 20 points in the first half. Only one of those teams finished with more than 49 points.

The Wildcats got within 34-23 in the third quarter before UConn used a 15-3 run to put the game away. The Huskies scored the first seven points in that burst, including back-to-back layups, and led by 23 heading into the final period.

The only real question in the fourth quarter was whether the Huskies would be able to break their own record for fewest points given up in the Big East championship game. UConn beat West Virginia 60-32 in 2010.

Siegrist wouldn't let that happen, scoring three quick points in a 6-0 run by Villanova early in the fourth.

BIG PICTURE

UConn looks like a threat to win a 12th national championship after going through one of the most difficult seasons of Auriemma's Hall of Fame career. He said he doesn't care where the Huskies are seeded and who they play, although the opportunity to be in the Bridgeport Region and not have to leave the state of Connecticut until the Final Four would be appealing to the team and its fans. UConn will most assuredly host the opening two rounds at home.

Villanova last played UConn in the Big East championship game in 2003, when the Wildcats snapped what was then the Huskies' NCAA-record 70-game winning streak.

UP NEXT

UConn: Awaits to see where it is placed in the NCAA Tournament when the bracket is revealed on Sunday.

Villanova: Hopes to hear its name called when the tournament field is unveiled.

Connecticut's Paige Bueckers (5) guards against Villanova's Brianna Herlihy (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East tournament finals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Connecticut's Azzi Fudd, left, Paige Bueckers, center front, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa, right, surround Villanova's Maddy Siegrist, center back, as they pull down a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East tournament finals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)