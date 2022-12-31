ajc logo
X

No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

National & World News
By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Joe Milton passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Tennessee finished off its best season in more than two decades by topping No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Joe Milton completed 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Tennessee finished off its best season in more than two decades by topping No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl on Friday night.

Squirrel White, Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton had the scoring catches for the Volunteers (11-2), who matched their best record since 2001. Jaylen Wright rushed for 89 yards and Jabari Small had a touchdown run for Tennessee.

Cade Klubnik, making his first start for Clemson, completed 30 of 54 passes for 320 yards with two interceptions. But Clemson (11-3) just kept coming up empty on chances; the Tigers got into Tennessee territory on nine of their first 10 possessions — and turned those trips into only two field goals.

Klubnik ran in from 4 yards out to get Clemson within 21-14 with 10:01 left, but Milton connected with Keyton for a 46-yard score on the next Tennessee possession. The Volunteers intercepted Klubnik on a desperation fourth-down heave about a minute later and the celebration wasn't on yet — but looming.

Workers began setting up the postgame stage, including the customary oranges that the winning team gets to toss during the trophy ceremony.

And in this very orange Orange Bowl — both teams have it as their primary color — it was the Tennessee hue that was superior.

Milton, the Orange Bowl MVP, opened the scoring with a 16-yard pass to McCoy late in the first, and Small’s 2-yard rush pushed the lead to 14-0 with 9:03 left in the half. The nation's most prolific offense wasn't at its best Friday night — Tennessee led the nation this year in yards and points per game — but it didn't have to be, either.

Clemson got the ball seven times in the first half, getting inside Tennessee territory all seven times and getting to the Vols 25 or better on four occasions.

And somehow, that only added up to three points.

A field goal was the only first-half success for Clemson. The other six possessions: a stuffed fake field-goal run by Drew Swinney, the son of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney; a punt; three missed field goals by B.T. Potter — the most prolific kicker in school history — and a brutal final drive when Klubnik was tackled on a keeper with 6 seconds left. Clemson was out of timeouts, couldn’t get the field-goal unit on the field and went into halftime trailing 14-3.

Potter opened the second half with a 40-yarder of the no-problem variety — the 73rd field goal of his career, a school record for the Tigers. But White caught a 14-yard pass with 5 seconds left in the third, giving the Vols a 21-6 lead going into the fourth.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: The Vols traveled well for this game, predictably — and one fan was particularly thrilled. Peyton Manning was on the sideline pregame and had a prime seat for the contest. When he got shown on the in-stadium screens during the second half, he pointed to his Tennessee hat and nodded knowingly as the Vol fans roared.

Clemson: The three big plays that the Tigers will lament aren't hard to identify. The fake field-goal run was one, Klubnik's time-management blunder to end the first half was another, and the third was a decision to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Vols 31 late in the third. Will Shipley was stopped on a run to the left, and four plays later, Milton found White for the 21-6 lead.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Tennessee may climb a spot or two, depending on what happens in the College Football Playoff games. It’ll be the Vols’ best finish in at least 20 years; they were No. 4 in 2001 and No. 1 in 1998.

Clemson will be part of the final poll for the 12th consecutive year, extending the longest such run in school history. The Tigers were in six straight season-ending AP polls from 1986 through 1991.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: The Vols open next season against Virginia on Sept. 2 in Nashville. It’ll be Virginia’s first game since the shooting that killed three players and led to the cancellation of the Cavaliers’ last two games of 2022.

Clemson: A Week One game against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent awaits, likely to be announced sometime in January. Clemson’s first nonconference game is set for Sept. 9 against Charleston Southern.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blalckwell

Credit: Rebecca Blalckwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ pass rush still a work in progress

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ injury report: Elijah Wilkinson is questionable
10h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Nate McMillan: ‘I’m here to coach this team,’ after report on resignation thoughts
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex
17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex
17h ago

2022 AJC all-state football teams
The Latest

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl
21m ago
Black support for GOP ticked up in this year's midterms
48m ago
Mega Millions numbers drawn for estimated $685M jackpot
52m ago
Featured

Credit: Steven Senne

'Trailblazer': World mourns death of Barbara Walters
1h ago
OPINION: A New Year’s reading list through the legends of Atlanta
18h ago
Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top