No. 6 Kansas, behind Braun's 30 points, tops St. Joe's 94-72

St. Joe’s surprised the Jayhawks by taking a 27-20 lead, but Kansas recovered, then went on an 11-0 burst to go up 39-30 and led 44-36 at halftime.

Kansas made 50% of its shots and had a 51-33 advantage in rebounds. The Hawks stayed in the game by making 13 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: For the secondstraight game, the Jayhawks started slowly and needed to rally.

St. Joseph’s: Based on 70 minutes of competitive basketball against Auburn and Kansas, the Hawks will be in a lot of games this season. The Hawks, who went 6-26 last season, return their top five scorers, including Taylor Funk, who averaged 20.6 points a game.

UP NEXT

Kansas: The Jayhawks have another top-10 matchup when they play Kentucky on Tuesday in Indianapolis, site of this season's Final Four.

St. Joseph’s: The schedule doesn’t get easier — the Hawks play at No. 3 Villanova on Monday.