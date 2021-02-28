No. 6 Alabama holds off Mississippi State 64-59 to win SEC

D.J. Stewart Jr. made four free throws for MSU in the final minute, but Alabama went 5 for 6 at the line down the stretch, including two successful attempts for John Petty Jr. with 11.9 seconds to go. Alabama held on despite shooting just 32%, including 25% from beyond the arc.

Jahvon Quinerly had 19 points for Alabama, including 15 before halftime that helped the Tide snap out of a cold shooting start. Herbert Jones grabbed 14 rebounds, helping Alabama to a 45-40 advantage on the glass.

Stewart scored 15 points for the Bulldogs, who had won their past two games. Deivon Smith had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Molinar scored 11 points.

KEY STATS

Quinerly's effort keyed a huge bench advantage for Alabama, which dominated Mississippi State 36-5. ... The Bulldogs made just 1 of 12 3-pointers and missed all six after halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: Quinerly’s scoring provided a huge boost for the Crimson Tide, who started 3 of 16 from the field and were 1 of 10 during one first-half stretch. They went cold for a while in the second but came up with several key offensive rebounds to maintain possession and run down the clock before Rojas’ big 3.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs had plenty of good looks in the first half that just didn’t fall. The second half began much better and they were able to get close, but couldn’t get that one key basket or stop Alabama on the glass. They also committed 16 turnovers for just 12 Alabama points, but those loomed large in a tight game.

UP NEXT

Alabama hosts rival Auburn on Tuesday night, seeking a season sweep.

Mississippi State visits Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

Mississippi State guard Deivon Smith (5) shoots past a block attempt by Alabama guard John Petty Jr. (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Alabama head coach Nate Oates speaks to his players during a time out during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar (1) has the ball stripped away by Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi State guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) shoots while Alabama forward Jordan Bruner (2) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith, right, works against Alabama forwards Herbert Jones (1) and Jordan Bruner (2) for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis