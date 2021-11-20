No. 5 Villanova routs No. 17 Tennessee 71-53 in Tip-Off

“When you're that guy (Gillespie) they are coming at every night and you're trying to just lead your team and not get into a one-on-one, that's a hard thing to do," Villanova coach Jay Wright said.

Villanova scored the game’s first nine points, holding Tennessee without a basket for over six minutes. The Volunteers missed their first six shots before Vescovi made a 3-pointer from the right wing.

A dunk from Samuels, who had 11 rebounds, on a lob pass from Justin Moore capped a 14-0 first-half run that pushed the Villanova lead to 33-11. A break-away dunk by Moore just before the halftime buzzer sent the Wildcats into intermission with a 35-15 lead.

Vescovi tried to get the Vols back into the game by himself n the second half, scoring all eight points during a Tennessee run that cut a 22-point deficit to 17. But he picked up his fourth foul a few seconds later and the Wildcats' lead was never challenged.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: Chandler scored all six of his points in the second half after averaging 18 points, five assists and three rebounds in the Vols wins over Tennessee-Martin and East Tennessee.

“He's going to learn a lot, I told him that when I took him out,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “I said, 'I hope you learned a lot today. A lot of the things that you've done in the past are not going to happen anymore.' ”

This was the Vols' first away game of the season and their first regular-season, neutral-site game since 2019.

Villanova: The Wildcats are now 29-4 n November tournaments over the past decade. They will go for their eighth title over that span on Sunday. ... By the end of the weekend, the Wildcats will have played three Top 25 games this season. They fell in overtime to No. 2 UCLA last Friday in Los Angeles, 86-77.

“I hope it helps us in our league play when we get there," Wright said. ”Number one, our league is really good. Number two, a lot of times we start conference play and we’re not really sure what we are yet. We have an idea, I think, this year, playing these teams, these coaches."

DEFENSE

Villanova’s defense, which gave up 81 points to Howard, held Tennessee to 19 baskets on 57 attempts (33%). The Wildcats shot just 39% but had 13 points off 18 Tennessee turnovers.

HE SAID IT

Gillespie said he was proud of how hard and physical his team played, winning the rebounding battle (41-39), getting eight steals and scoring 26 points in the paint against the taller Vols.

“That’s something that we pride ourselves on and it’s something that I learned as a freshman from the older guys,” he said. “We learned it from those guys and now we’re in that position.”

UP NEXT:

Villanova plays the winner of the second game Saturday between No. 6 Purdue and No. 18 North Carolina. Tennessee will play in the consolation game later Sunday afternoon.

Caption Tennessee's John Fulkerson (10) misses a shot under pressure from Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Villanova's Collin Gillespie (2) and Tennessee's Victor Bailey Jr. (12) battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Tennessee's Olivier Nkamhoua (13) is called for charging as Villanova's Collin Gillespie (2) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Tennessee's John Fulkerson (10) tangles with Villanova's Jermaine Samuels (23) while reaching for a rebound with Villanova's Justin Moore (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Villanova's Collin Gillespie (2) falls to the ground while Tennessee's Victor Bailey Jr. (12) leaps over him while chasing a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Villanova's Collin Gillespie (2) drives to the basket as Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler (1) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Villanova head coach Jay Wright, second from right, watches a play in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill