Nation & World News
Nation & World News

No. 5 UConn claims 5th straight Big East regular-season title with 72-53 win over No. 22 Creighton

Sarah Strong had 22 points and nine rebounds and Paige Bueckers added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as No. 5 UConn defeated No. 22 Creighton 72-53 and claimed its fifth straight Big East regular-season title
UConn forward Sarah Strong (21) shoots as Creighton guards Molly Mogensen (21) and Kiani Lockett (11) defend in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

UConn forward Sarah Strong (21) shoots as Creighton guards Molly Mogensen (21) and Kiani Lockett (11) defend in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By JIM FULLER – Associated Press
3 hours ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Sarah Strong had 22 points and nine rebounds and Paige Bueckers added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as No. 5 UConn defeated No. 22 Creighton 72-53 on Thursday night and claimed its fifth straight Big East regular-season title.

Kaitlyn Chen had 11 points and three assists and Azzi Fudd scored nine points for UConn (27-3, 17-0 Big East), which notched its 37th consecutive regular-season conference victory.

Morgan Maly scored 11 points for Creighton (23-5, 15-2).

Creighton scored the first eight points of the game. A jumper by Azzi Fudd with 47 seconds left in the first quarter gave UConn its first lead and the Huskies opened the second period with a 9-1 run to extend their lead to nine points.

UConn won its 22nd outright Big East regular-season title and has shared the crown twice.

Redshirt junior Caroline Ducharme made her first appearance at home for UConn since Nov. 16, 2023. Her play has been limited the last two seasons due to a concussion and other injuries.

Takeaways

Creighton: The Bluejays are 0-11 against UConn. Creighton is the No. 2 seed in the Big East tournament and wouldn't meet the Huskies again until the title game — if both teams get that far.

UConn: The Huskies can go undefeated in conference play for the 18th time in program history with a win over Marquette on Sunday.

Key moment

UConn freshman Sarah Strong was called for her second foul with 7:44 left in the second quarter. Before being taken out of the game, Strong had back-to-back baskets to give UConn a nine-point lead.

Key stat

After missing 14 of its 19 shots in the first quarter, UConn was 21 for 31 from the field in the second and third periods.

Up next

Creighton hosts Villanova on Sunday. UConn host Marquette on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

UConn guards Ashlynn Shade, left, and KK Arnold, right, pressure Creighton guard Kiani Lockett, center, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

UConn guard Azzi Fudd shoots between Creighton forward Mallory Brake (14) and guard Morgan Maly (30) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

UConn forward Sarah Strong (21) steals the ball from Creighton guard Molly Mogensen (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

UConn forward Sarah Strong, left, steals the ball from Creighton guard Morgan Maly in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

UConn guard Azzi Fudd (35) is guarded by Creighton guard Molly Mogensen (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts toward an official in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) drives the ball against Georgia guard Trinity Turner (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Credit: AP

Major women's basketball conferences see regular season conclude this week with titles at stake

Brooks and James help No. 13 NC State beat No. 1 Notre Dame 104-95 in double OT

Southern California, UCLA, Texas and Notre Dame are projected top seeds in women's NCAA Tournament

44m ago

The Latest

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, left, shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, center, and guard Anthony Edwards defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards likely to be suspended after picking up 16th technical foul

5m ago

In dominant triple-double performance, Pelicans' Zion Williamson provides reminder of his talent

19m ago

Stephen Curry does it all in a 56-point masterpiece, from a halfcourt heave to a jersey toss to mom

22m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake