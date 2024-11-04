Nation & World News
Nation & World News

No. 5 UCLA women overcome slow start to beat No. 17 Louisville 66-59 in Paris

Lauren Betts had 18 points and four blocks as No. 5 UCLA beat No. 17 Louisville 66-59 in the second match of a season-opening doubleheader in France
UCLA forward Timea Gardiner, left, tries a shot against Louisville's forward Elif Istanbulluoglu, right, during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

AP

AP

UCLA forward Timea Gardiner, left, tries a shot against Louisville's forward Elif Istanbulluoglu, right, during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) (AP)
By JEROME PUGMIRE – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Lauren Betts had 18 points and four blocks as No. 5 UCLA beat No. 17 Louisville 66-59 in the second match of a season-opening doubleheader in France on Monday.

Timea Gardiner had 15 points and Londynn Jones contributed 13 for UCLA.

Tajianna Roberts had a game-high 21 points for Louisville, which opened up an 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter but then proved wasteful in attack.

Louisville was 6 of 29 from 3-point range compared to 8 of 23 for UCLA. Gardiner made five of them and Jones was a perfect 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The 8,000-capacity Adidas Arena, home to the men’s Paris Basketball team, was just over half full for the second game.

Earlier Monday, No. 3 Southern California scored in the final seconds to beat Mississippi 68-66.

Takeaways

UCLA: The imposing physicality of Betts and Gardiner on defense did much to contain Louisville's speedy attacks. The standout pair also combined at the other end for Gardiner's neat 3-pointer from wide right late in the game.

Louisville: Louisville had some good scoring bursts but could not sustain them long enough to put UCLA under significant pressure.

Key moment

Betts found Jones with a cross-court pass for a 3-pointer on the second-quarter buzzer, as UCLA took a 32-29 halftime lead to stem Louisville’s momentum.

Key stat

75 — Betts' shooting percentage, making nine of her 12 shots.

Up Next

Louisville has a short turnaround before hosting Southern Indiana on Friday and UCLA is at home to Colgate at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

UCLA forward Angela Dugalic, left, controls the ball against Louisville guard Imari Berri, right, during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

UCLA center Lauren Betts and Louisville's guard Tajianna Roberts (22) battle for the ball during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

UCLA center Lauren Betts, right, blocks a shot by Louisville forward Nyla Harris, second from right, during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

UCLA forward Angela Dugalic, left, dribbles as Louisville guard Imari Berri, right, defends, during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Louisville forward Mackenly Randolph looks on during an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Spectators attend an NCAA college basketball game between UCLA and Louisville, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

UCLA center Lauren Betts knocks the ball away from Louisville's guard Tajianna Roberts (22) during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Louisville forward Nyla Harris, left, drives UCLA's forward Timea Gardiner (30) defends during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

UCLA players celebrate after their victory in an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

UCLA coach Cori Close reacts during an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Louisville coach Jeff Walz watches during an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

No. 3 USC hits two late free throws to beat Ole Miss 68-66 in Paris2h ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Stacked doubleheader in Paris opens women's hoops season, headlined by No. 3 USC, No. 5...
Placeholder Image

Dennis Hicken/Focus Sports Photo

Georgia State women build around pair of all-Sun Belt players
Placeholder Image

AP

Minnesota rallies to defeat No. 24 Illinois 25-17 for the Golden Gophers' 4th straight...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

The Latest: All eyes on Pennsylvania as candidates spend final day campaigning there8m ago
Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Will Smith pay tribute to Quincy Jones9m ago
Ace Gerrit Cole stays with New York Yankees rather than become a free agent, working on...11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

TNS

LIVE UPDATES
Vance holds rally in Cobb as Election Day approaches: Live updates
Young Thug jury returns to find the Atlanta rapper gone
Jacksonville officials to release bodycam videos from Georgia-Florida game2h ago