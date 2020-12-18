No. 5 Kansas wins 30th straight league opener at Texas Tech

Shannon finished with four 3-pointers, doubling his previous season total. His last from long range with 34 seconds left put the Red Raiders up 57-56, and their only shot after that was the one blocked at the end of the game.

Kansas has won seven in a row since opening the season with a 102-90 loss against No. 1 Gonzaga. The Jayhawks were held to a season-low 58 points while shooting 40.4% from the field against the Big 12's top scoring defense — Tech had allowed only 51.2 points a game — and never had a run of more than seven points in a row.

Texas Tech had a 12-0 run early in the second half, turning an eight-point deficit into a 38-34 lead on a jumper by freshman Micah Peavy midway through the second half. That was part of a larger 20-5 run before the Jayhawks then got even with seven points in a row in less than a minute. They tied the game at 46 on another Agbaji 3 with 8:18 left.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: It was the first true road game for the Jayhawks, who won earlier this season over No. 20 Kentucky on a neutral floor and beat No. 8 Creighton at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas last season became the first Big 12 team to go 9-0 in conference road games, and its current 10-game streak is the second-longest in league history.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders had only seven turnovers and forced 16 Kansas turnovers, and had 16 second-chance points off 13 offensive rebounds. Those kind of numbers would usually help lead to a win, but the Red Raiders were undone by their own shooting struggles — 32% (20 of 62) from the field.

UP NEXT

Kansas is at home to play No. 8 West Virginia on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech plays at Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

___

