No. 4 NC State women top Louisville for 2nd win over No. 1

After an 18-all first quarter N.C. State led 29-25 at halftime before building its first double-digit lead in the third and extending its advantage to as many as 18 points in the fourth. Perez set the initial tone before Brown-Turner and Boyd joined in to help the Wolfpack earn their first victory at Louisville in nearly four years.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville has two games to regroup but will likely drop after becoming the last unbeaten Top 25 team to lose. N.C. State figures to rise in the poll.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: Cunane's return made the Wolfpack whole again, especially in the paint. They had their way inside against the Cardinals and beat them to a lot of loose balls.

Louisville: After weathering their share of challenges since becoming No. 1 for the first time two weeks ago, playing from behind against the Wolfpack proved to be too tall a task for the Cardinals. They struggled to string together baskets for much of the game.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Visits rival North Carolina on Sunday, the first of two meetings with the Tar Heels.

Louisville: At Boston College on Thursday night, seeking a season sweep of the Eagles.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25