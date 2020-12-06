No. 4 Clemson beats Va. Tech, sets up Notre Dame rematch

Virginia Tech played three quarterbacks because of injuries, turned the ball over three times and rushed for a season-low 131 yards.

TAKEAWAYS

Clemson: The Tigers committed to running the ball, and it paid off. They entered ranked 11th in the ACC in rushing offense, but their 238 yards were their second-most in a game this season. A rushing attack, a great quarterback, and a stout defense are a nice combination heading into postseason play.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have played in 27 consecutive bowl games, which represents the nation’s longest active streak, but they may see that come to an end. They’ve lost four straight games and five of six, and they’ve allowed 39 points per game in their losses. Even with the NCAA waiving the six-win requirement for bowl eligibility, Virginia Tech probably hasn’t warranted being selected.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tigers should remain at No. 4 in The Associated Press poll and should stay in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings.

UP NEXT

Clemson: Vs. Notre Dame in the ACC championship came on Dec. 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Virginia Tech: Hosts Virginia next Saturday in the regular-season finale.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence runs for a touchdown against Virginia Tech during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Clemson players celebrate a fumble return for a touchdown during the third quarter against Virginia Tech in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Virginia Tech's Brian Johnson (93) kicks a 55-yard field goal against Clemson during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Clemson's Travis Etienne, left, escapes from Virginia Tech's Alan Tisdale during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister throws a pass during the first half against Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry