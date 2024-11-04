No. 3 USC hits two late free throws to beat Ole Miss 68-66 in Paris

K.K. Deans scored 19 points for No. 20 Ole Miss. Madison Scott added 14.

With a little under two minutes left, Deans made a jump shot from near halfway to put Ole Miss ahead 66-64.

The 8,000-capacity Adidas Arena, home to the men's Paris Basketball team, was about half full.

Takeaways

USC: The Trojans gave the ball away too often and were sloppy in defense at times, too often leaving themselves wide open from 3-point range.

Mississippi: The Rebels just kept coming back, rallying to lead 16-15 at the end of the first quarter and then fighting back from an 11-point halftime deficit. They outscored USC 40-31 in the second half.

Key moment

Having done so much to drag her team back into the game from the floor — including a game-high four 3-pointers — Deans fouled out with 10 seconds left. She walked off with her head bowed as USC took advantage.

Key stat

7 — Ole Miss was 7 of 23 from 3-point range, while USC was only 1 of 11.

Up Next

USC takes on Cal Poly at the Galen Center on Saturday. Ole Miss hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday.

___

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

