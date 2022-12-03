ajc logo
X

No. 3 TCU loses 31-28 in OT to K-State in Big 12 title game

National & World News
By STEPHEN HAWKINS, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as 13th-ranked Kansas State beat No. 3 and previously undefeated TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as 13th-ranked Kansas State beat No. 3 TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, leaving the Horned Frogs to wait another day to find out if they had already done enough to get into the four-team College Football Playoff.

The Wildcats set up the winning field goal after TCU (12-1) had the opening possession of overtime and Kendre Miller was stopped short on consecutive plays from inside the 1.

Deuce Vaughn ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and Will Howard threw two TDs for the Wildcats (10-3, No. 10 CFP), who six weeks earlier had jumped out to a 28-10 lead early in the second quarter before TCU scored the game’s last 28 points.

That was one of five games the Horned Frogs (12-1, No. 3 CFP) won when trailing after halftime. But they couldn’t do it again with the chance to guarantee being the first Big 12 team other than Oklahoma to make the playoff.

TCU, the first Big 12 team to complete a regular season undefeated since Texas in 2009, could still get into the playoff. While their case was helped when fourth-ranked Southern California (11-2) lost 47-24 to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night, the Frogs now have to wait until the final CFP rankings come out Sunday.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said before the game that TCU, with first-year coach Sonny Dykes, already deserved to be in the playoff.

“You look at their strength of schedule. You think about how they’ve performed all year long,” Yormark said. “I think regardless, they should be in, for sure.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Semifinals wrap-up: Mill Creek, Carrollton, defending champs have big nights 17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bogdan Bogdanovic soaks up season debut as Hawks fans warmly welcome him back
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia high-school coaches: Georgia Tech needs to recruit state better

Credit: Jamie Spaar/For the AJC

Gainesville 35, Roswell 28
5h ago

Credit: Jamie Spaar/For the AJC

Gainesville 35, Roswell 28
5h ago

Credit:

Georgia, minus top two scorers, rolls past Florida A&M
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Frank Augstein

Messi scores, Argentina beats Australia 2-1 at World Cup
18m ago
Pelé responding well to treatment for respiratory infection
28m ago
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
43m ago
Featured

Credit: Colin E Braley

How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
Updates: US vs. Netherlands in today’s World Cup Games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top