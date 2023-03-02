No. 22 TCU wins 75-73 to deny No. 9 Texas a B12 title shot

TCU made nine consecutive shots over a span of nearly seven minutes in the first half and had its biggest lead at 42-28 with 2:45 left on Eddie Lampkin’s putback dunk of a miss by Miles that ended the shooting streak. Six different Frogs made shots during that stretch.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns are guaranteed a top-four finish in the Big 12 with interim coach Rodney Terry, who has a 15-7 record since taking over in mid-December after the suspension and eventual dismissal of second-year head coach Chris Beard. They have been in the top 10 in 15 consecutive polls, their longest stretch since their 2002-03 Final Four season.

TCU: The Frogs have won consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 21 and 24, blowout wins at Kansas and against Oklahoma. They were 2-5 in February, including their win at Texas Tech last Saturday. ... With another win over the Sooners in their regular-season finale, the Frogs would finish over .500 in conference play since a 9-7 record in WAC games 22 years ago.

UP NEXT

The regular-season finales Saturday with Texas at home against Kansas, and TCU playing at Oklahoma.

