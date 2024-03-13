No. 21 Saint Mary's ends No. 17 Gonzaga's monopoly of WCC Tournament championship with 69-60 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 23 points, Mitchell Saxen had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 21 Saint Mary's led nearly the entire way to beat No. 17 Gonzaga 69-60 on Tuesday night and interrupt the Bulldogs' stranglehold on the West Coast Conference Tournament title.

Gonzaga (25-7) had won four WCC championships in a row and 10 of 11, with Saint Mary's in 2019 the one year the Bulldogs didn't claim the trophy. The Gaels earned the conference's automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament, but both sides were certain to make the 68-team field even before tipoff.

The sharp-shooting Mahaney was a major reason the Gaels (26-7) prevailed. He made 9 of 15 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Also for Saint Mary's, Saxen produced a double-double despite battling foul trouble, and WCC player of the year Augustas Marciulionis scored 13 points.